LSG Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Lucknow Super Giant

Lucknow Super Giants made history by signing Rishabh Pant for the highest amount ever in the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction on Sunday, November 24. (Live Updates | More Cricket News)
In an intense bidding war, Pant was signed by LSG for an incredible sum of INR 27 crore at the auction going on in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. The record amount saw Pant become the highest paid player in IPL history. The Super Giants had parted ways with KL Rahul ahead of the auction but had kept some big names.
LSG had managed to retain Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi alongside the uncapped duo of Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni.
In the auction, the Lucknow franchise are trying to get the best of players who will fit into their squad.
Check below the list of all players bought by LSG at the player auction for the 2025 IPL so far.
LSG IPL 2025 Auction Players Bought
Rishabh Pant - INR 27 crore
Aiden Markram - INR 2 crore
David Miller - INR 7.5 crore
Mitchell Marsh - INR 3.4 crore
Avesh Khan - INR 9.75 crore
LSG Retained Players List: Nicholas Pooran (INR 23cr), Mayank Yadav (INR 11cr), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 11cr), Mohsin Khan (INR 4cr), Ayush Badoni (INR 4cr)
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the final scheduled for May 25.