RR At IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Updated Rajasthan Royals Squad For New Season

RR retained captain Sanju Samson and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for INR 18 crore each, while Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, both of whom made their India debuts in 2024, were retained for INR 14 crore each. Shimron Hetmyer, for INR 11 crore, was the only foreign player retained by the Royals. Sandeep Sharma was the only uncapped player they retained, shelling out INR 4 crore for him. Rajasthan entered the auction with a purse of INR 41 crore.