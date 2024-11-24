RR At IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Updated Rajasthan Royals Squad For New Season

Star England fast bowler Jofra Archer was Rajasthan Royals' first big pick at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday (November 24, 2024). The franchise has retained its core from the 2024-25 season but released star wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler ahead of the Indian Premier League auction. (Live Auction Updates | More Cricket News)
RR retained captain Sanju Samson and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for INR 18 crore each, while Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, both of whom made their India debuts in 2024, were retained for INR 14 crore each. Shimron Hetmyer, for INR 11 crore, was the only foreign player retained by the Royals. Sandeep Sharma was the only uncapped player they retained, shelling out INR 4 crore for him. Rajasthan entered the auction with a purse of INR 41 crore.
Below is the updated list of all players bought by Rajasthan Royals at the player auction for the 2025 IPL so far.
Players RR Bought At IPL 2025 Mega Auction
Jofra Archer: INR 12.50 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga: INR 5.25 crore
Maheesh Theekshana: INR 4.40 crore
RR's Retained Players
Sanju Samson (INR 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 18 crore), Riyan Parag (INR 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (INR 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (INR 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (INR 4 crore).
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the final scheduled for May 25.