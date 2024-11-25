RCB At IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Updated Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad For New Season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's wait-and-watch policy in the marquee sets on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction surprised many fans and experts. The franchise's most expensive pick was Josh Hazlewood at INR 12.50 crore, despite having retained just three players. (Auction Day 1 Highlights | More Cricket News)
After one more dismal campaign last season, RCB chose to release most of their players, including captain Faf du Plessis and frontline seamer Mohammed Siraj. It is not yet known who they will appoint as skipper next season, though there are all kinds of rumoured candidates, including former captain Virat Kohli.
Below is the updated list of all players bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the player auction for the 2025 IPL so far.
Players RCB Bought At IPL 2025 Mega Auction
Josh Hazlewood: INR 12.50 crore
Phil Salt: INR 11.50 crore
Jitesh Sharma: INR 11 crore
Liam Livingstone: INR 8.75 crore
Rasikh Salam: INR 6 crore
Suyash Sharma: INR 2.60 crore
RCB's Retained Players
Virat Kohli (INR 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (INR 11 crore), Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore).
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the final scheduled for May 25.