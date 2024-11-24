Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 1 Of IPL 2025 Auction

Salam turned himself into a defensive bowler and did well at the death for the Capitals. He picked up nine wickets in eight outings last season and did well to restrict batters in what was an unusually high-scoring year. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer also got a chance in the Emerging Asia Cup last month. There too, Salam had a good time as he ended up with nine wickets in four matches, the second highest in the tournament.