India A Vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: IND-A Asked To Bowl First - Check Playing 11s

United Arab Emirates won the toss and opted to bat first against India A in the second match of both these teams in the ACC men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
UAE Playing XI: Aryansh Sharma, Mayank Kumar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Syed Haider(wk), Basil Hameed (c), Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Shafi Rahman
India A Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma (c), Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Salam, Vaibhav Arora
Both India A and UAE won their first matches of the tournament. India A defeated Pakistan A by seven runs while UAE also came out on top against Oman, winning by four wickets.