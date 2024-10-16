Cricket

SRH Likely To Retain Five Players; Heinrich Klaasen's Price Reported To Be Rs 23 Crore!

No one in the history of the Indian Premier League has been retained at such a massive price

srh-ipl-retentions
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, right, greets captain Pat Cummins at the end of his bowling spell during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

South African hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter is likely to be the first of the five retentions of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (More Cricket News)

Cricket news websites ESPNCricinfo and Cricbuzz both reported on Wednesday that the Hyderabad franchise has finalised retentions of their captain Pat Cummins, opener Abhishek Sharma and wicket-keeper Klaasen. The websites also added that the previous season's runners-up are closing in on retentions of Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy as well.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant with Kuldeep Yadav. - Photo: X/@DelhiCapitals
IPL: Pant, Axar, Kuldeep DC's Likely Retentions; Hemang Badani Front-runner To Become Coach

BY PTI

As per reports, Klaasen will be the first retention and get a whooping Rs 23 crore. No one in the history of the Indian Premier League has been retained at such a massive price. Klaasen was bought by SRH for Rs 5.25 crore ahead of the 2023 IPL.

Cummins and Abhishek will be retained at Rs 18 crore and Rs 14 crore respectively. Talks with Head and Reddy are still underway. All five players played key roles in helping Sunrisers Hyderabd reach the final of the last IPL season where they were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Recently, BCCI had announced the rules for retaining players ahead of the mega auction before next IPL. Teams were allowed to retain at most six players but only five of them could be capped international players. Franchises can also use Right To Match cards at the auction to buy back their players in place of the retentions they choose not to make.

The price band decided for the retentions were Rs 18 crore, Rs 14 crore, and Rs 11 crore for the first three capped retentions, and Rs 18 crore and Rs 14 crore for the next two. Uncapped players can be retained at just Rs 4 crore.

However, reports now suggest that the franchises are allowed to distribute the total pot of Rs 75 crore among the five capped players as per their convenience.

The two most successful franchises in IPL, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, have both traditionally retained high number of players. If SRH retain the above-mentioned five players, they will go into the auction with one Right To Match card which they can use to buy back an uncapped player.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Childhood Coach Feels Handling Pressure Will Be Key For India Opener In Australia
  2. SRH Likely To Retain Five Players; Heinrich Klaasen's Price Reported To Be Rs 23 Crore!
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: Ben Duckett Lauds Pakistan's Spin Attack As England Trail By 127 Runs
  4. Services Vs Baroda Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 2 Match
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC 2024: When, Where To Watch WI-W Vs NZ-W Semi-Final Match
Football News
  1. Women's Champions League: Fowler Completes Turnaround As Man City Maintain Excellent Start
  2. Harry Kane Excited By Thomas Tuchel Reunion: 'He'll Bring A Lot Of Energy'
  3. Thomas Tuchel's Appointment Raises 'Serious Questions' For FA To Answer' Gary Neville
  4. Ipswich Vs Everton, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch Out For, Match Prediction
  5. Bournemouth Vs Arsenal, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch Out For, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  2. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  4. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  5. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Seeks Delhi LG's Personal Affidavit On 'Illegal' Tree Felling In Ridge Area
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As Chief Minister
  3. Airline Bomb Threats: Minor Taken Into Mumbai Police Custody; Meeting Over Rising Fares, Hoax Calls | Top Points
  4. 'Done To Remove Encroachment': Gujarat Govt Justifies Demolitions In Gir Somnath District
  5. Centre Approves 3% DA Hike Ahead Of Diwali | What Does That Mean
Entertainment News
  1. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  2. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  3. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  5. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  3. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  4. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  5. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
World News
  1. India-Canada Row: Pannun Claims SFJ In Touch With Canadian PMO; Trudeau Admits 'No Hard Proof' Of Nijjar Killing
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. Nigeria: 90 Killed, 50 Injured In Gasoline Tanker Explosion, Say Police
  4. 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey, Tremors Felt In Syria
  5. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Prepares To Release 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Regretful' Response If Israel Attacks Tehran; Strikes Kill Mayor In Lebanon
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years