IPL: Pant, Axar, Kuldeep DC's Likely Retentions; Hemang Badani Front-runner To Become Coach

Badani has earlier worked with Brian Lara in Sunrisers Hyderabad but if he gets the job, then it will be a very big break for him.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant with Kuldeep Yadav. Photo: X/@DelhiCapitals
Former India left-hander Hemang Badani is emerging as a front-runner in the race to become the chief coach of Delhi Capitals, while pacer Munaf Patel's name is doing the rounds for a role in the support staff of the franchise. (More Cricket News)

DC had parted ways with Australian Ricky Ponting as head coach a few weeks ago owing to his availability issues. Ponting had been with the team since 2018.

"DC management is looking at quality home-grown coaches and Hemang and Munaf's names have cropped up. A final decision is yet to be taken but in case of Munaf, it could be bowling coach's job," an IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Delhi Capitals, like most of the other franchises, is likely to opt for three retentions -- skipper Rishabh Pant (18 crore), all-rounder Axar Patel (Rs 14 crore) and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 11 crore).

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction date and venue are yet to be confirmed.
Indian Premier League 2025: BCCI Considering Saudi Arabia Cities For IPL Mega Auction

Since five retentions would cost Rs 75 crore, it is believed that Jake-Fraser McGurk, who was last year's breakaway star, and South African Tristan Stubbs, two of their major foreign contributors could be picked with the Right To Match (RTM) cards if their price tags are within team's budget.

On Badani's name coming up as the head coach, it could be a case of change of management for the next two years where GMR, one of the co-owners, the other being JSW, would be running the show.

The two co-owners are believed to have an agreement on micro-managing the team two years each at a time.

Badani has earlier worked with Brian Lara in Sunrisers Hyderabad but if he gets the job, then it will be a very big break for him.

The former Tamil Nadu batter played four Tests and 40 ODIs between 2001-2004 with an ODI hundred against Australia during the epic 2001 bilateral series being the highlight of his career.

He would be expected to guide DC to its first ever IPL title which has eluded the side since the inception of the league in 2008.

Delhi has reached only one final, back in 2020, when it lost to Mumbai Indians in the final.

