Cricket

Indian Premier League 2025: BCCI Considering Saudi Arabia Cities For IPL Mega Auction

While pricing may not be a major concern, the logistics of hosting such a large-scale event in Saudi Arabia have complicated the decision-making process

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction date and venue are yet to be confirmed. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring the possibility of hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Saudi Arabia, with cities like Riyadh and Jeddah under serious consideration. (More Cricket News)

While no final decision has been made, sources indicate that Saudi cities are currently preferred over Dubai, which had previously hosted the IPL auction in December 2023.

The auction, scheduled for the last week of November, requires a venue that can accommodate two full days of activities and a large delegation, including 10 IPL franchises and broadcasting partners Jio and Disney+ Hotstar.

Despite the immense financial resources of both the IPL franchises and the BCCI, finding an ideal location in Saudi Arabia has proven challenging due to higher costs compared to Dubai.

London had initially been shortlisted as a potential venue, but the idea was eventually dismissed due to the unfavourable weather conditions in the UK during this time of year.

Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Singh during IPL 2024. - Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
Indian Premier League: MS Dhoni May Continue IPL Journey As Uncapped Player Under Revived Rule - Here's Why

BY Jagdish Yadav

As the BCCI continues to weigh its options, the search for the perfect venue continues, with Dubai remaining a fallback option if Saudi Arabia proves unfeasible.

Meanwhile, on the player front, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are eagerly awaiting a final decision from their iconic captain, MS Dhoni, regarding his participation in the upcoming season.

Dhoni, who was last seen in the US, has returned to India and is expected to meet with CSK officials in mid-October in Mumbai. While the franchise remains hopeful for his return, Dhoni's future is still uncertain.

In a recent ruling by the BCCI, players like Dhoni, who have not played international cricket in the last five years, can now be classified as 'uncapped' and retained at a base price of Rs 4 crore.

