Five-time Champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could retain their former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as an uncapped player thanks to a revived rule of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (More Cricket News)
The rule, which was first introduced in 2008 and scrapped in 2021, allows Indian players who have retired from international cricket at least five years before a season to be categorized as uncapped players.
For Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, this means that CSK can potentially retain him for INR 4 crore, instead of the INR 12 crore they spent during the 2022 mega auction. This cost-saving move could free up a significant portion of CSK's auction purse, allowing the franchise to invest more in other key players.
At 43, Dhoni’s participation in IPL 2024 has been a topic of intense speculation. After leading CSK to their fifth IPL title in 2023, Dhoni underwent knee surgery and handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad for the upcoming season.
While he played a limited role in 2024, coming in as a finisher late in the innings, his influence on the team remains immense. Dhoni has earlier stated that his decision to continue in the IPL would depend on the auction rules.
Fans have been quick to connect the dots, with many speculating that the return of the uncapped player rule could pave the way for Dhoni’s return in the IPL 2025, albeit at a reduced cost for CSK.
Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra weighed in on the revived rule, noting that while Dhoni is the most prominent figure in the discussion, the rule could also benefit other franchises. Teams like Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have retired Indian players who could now be retained as uncapped players.
Piyush Chawla, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mayank Markande and Sandeep Sharma are some big names. Shashank Singh, who impressed with his batting prowess in the IPL 2024, may also be retained as an uncapped Indian player by his team Punjab Kings.
The IPL’s governing council confirmed on Saturday that each franchise can retain up to five capped players and two uncapped players.