KKR Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders threw the biggest surprise of the Indian Premier League 2025 player auction as they bought Venkatesh Iyer for INR 23.75 crore. (Live Updates | More Cricket News)
The defending champions had already retained as many as six players ahead of the mega auction. Shockingly, they had released their captain Shreyas Iyer who on Sunday went to Punjab Kings for the second highest IPL pay cheque ever of INR 26.75 crore.
Even without Iyer, KKR had a strong core of retained players. Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana were the six retained players for KKR.
At the auction, there biggest remains Venkatesh Iyer who they signed after an intense bidding war.
Check below the list of all players bought by KKR at the player auction for the 2025 IPL so far.
KKR IPL 2025 Auction Players Bought
Venkatesh Iyer (INR 23.75 crore)
Quinton de Kock (INR 3.60 crore)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (INR 2 crore)
Anrich Nortje (INR 6.50 crore)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi (INR 3 crore)
KKR Retained Players List: Rinku Singh (INR 13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (INR 12 crore), Sunil Narine (INR 12 crore), Andre Russell (INR 12 crore), Harshit Rana (INR 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (INR 4 crore)
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the final scheduled for May 25.