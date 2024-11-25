MI Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have been the most cautious among the ten teams on display in the Indian Premier League mega auction for the next season. (Day 1 highlights | More Cricket News)
MI retained five players, all capped Indians, to hold on to their Indian core. Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma were the five players that the five-time champions retained ahead of the auction. With their core settled, MI looked for some quality bargain buys in the auction.
Check below the list of all players bought by MI at the player auction for the 2025 IPL so far.
Mumbai Indians Full Squad
Trent Boult for Rs 12.50 crore
Naman Dhir for RS 5.25 crore
Robin Minz for Rs 65 lakh
Karn Sharma for Rs. 50 lakh
Jasprit Bumrah
Suryakumar Yadav
Hardik Pandya
Rohit Sharma
Tilak Varma
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the final scheduled for May 25.