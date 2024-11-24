Gujarat Titans Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By GT

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega player auction is in full flow in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and the 2022 edition champions Gujarat Titans are having a good time in it. (Live Updates | More Cricket News)
The Titans are shaping up well for the tournament with some really big international stars completing their retained group of players. They had already retained their core players including captain Shubman Gill, spin wizard Rashid Khan and young Sai Sudharsan. They had also kept two uncapped players.
At the auction, their biggest acquisition was the England T20 World Cup winning captain Jos Buttler.
Check below the list of all players bought by GT at the player auction for the 2025 IPL so far.
GT IPL 2025 Auction Players Bought
Kagiso Rabada (INR 10.75 crore)
Jos Buttler (INR 15.75 crore)
Mohammed Siraj (INR 12.25 crore)
Prasidh Krishna (INR 9.50 crore)
Gujarat Titans Retained Players List: Rashid Khan (INR 18 Cr), Shubman Gill (INR 16.5 Cr), Sai Sudharsan (INR 8.5 Cr), Rahul Tewatia (INR 4 Cr), Shahrukh Khan (INR 4 Cr)
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the final scheduled for May 25.