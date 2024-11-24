Punjab Kings Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By PBKS

Punjab Kings entered the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction with the biggest purse of INR 110.5 crore and they have made some massive deals including the second biggest buy ever in the league. (Live Updates | More Cricket News)
Punjab Kings had only retained two players ahead of the auction and both of them were uncapped. In the run up to the auction, the Punjab franchise also brought in Ricky Ponting as their head coach. In the auction, they have tried to buy some good Indian players alongside trusted overseas names.
Check below the list of all players bought by PBKS at the player auction for the 2025 IPL so far.
PBKS IPL 2025 Auction Players Bought
Arshdeep Singh (INR 18 crore), Shreyas Iyer (INR 26.75 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (INR 18 crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 11 crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 4.20 crore).
PBKS Retained Players List: Shashank Singh (INR 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (INR 4 crore).
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the final scheduled for May 25.