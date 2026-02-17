Tumbbad 2: Akshaye Khanna And Nawazuddin Siddiqui Emerge As Top Two Names For Antagonist In The Sequel

Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's names are currently being discussed for the role of antagonist in Tumbbad 2.
Tumbbad (2018), a Hindi folk-horror comedy, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and headlined by Sohum Shah, is one of the most loved and highly acclaimed films. It was praised for the storytelling, cinematography and blending folklore with horror. The makers are planning to expand the dark universe of the franchise. The sequel is set to go on floors early this year. Actor-producer Sohum Shah has joined hands with Pen Studios for the ambitious project. Tumbbad 2 casting has also been in the news for some time. There is a fresh buzz that the sequel’s antagonist will elevate the second instalment with its darker and layered narrative.
As per a source close to the development, Akshaye Khanna or Nawazuddin Siddiqui could step into Tumbbad 2.
“A powerful antagonist is central to the narrative of Tumbbad 2. The team is keen on elevating the sequel with a layered and formidable negative lead,” shared the source. “Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are two names currently being discussed. Their ability to portray morally complex, unpredictable characters makes them compelling choices for the world of Tumbbad.”
“The makers’ idea is to introduce an antagonist who isn’t just menacing but deeply layered — someone who can stand toe-to-toe with Sohum’s character in terms of intensity and depth,” the source added.
Sohum Shah, who produced Tumbbad under his banner Sohum Shah Films, has remained invested in maintaining the integrity and mythological richness of the original. Tumbbad 2 is not just a sequel but will be a strategic expansion of the cinematic universe.
The official casting announcement is yet to be made.