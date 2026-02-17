Tumbbad 2: Akshaye Khanna And Nawazuddin Siddiqui Emerge As Top Two Names For Antagonist In The Sequel

Tumbbad (2018), a Hindi folk-horror comedy, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and headlined by Sohum Shah, is one of the most loved and highly acclaimed films. It was praised for the storytelling, cinematography and blending folklore with horror. The makers are planning to expand the dark universe of the franchise. The sequel is set to go on floors early this year. Actor-producer Sohum Shah has joined hands with Pen Studios for the ambitious project. Tumbbad 2 casting has also been in the news for some time. There is a fresh buzz that the sequel’s antagonist will elevate the second instalment with its darker and layered narrative.