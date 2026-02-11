Nawazuddin Siddiqui Steps In To Support Rajpal Yadav During Financial Crisis - Report

Rajpal Yadav surrendered in cheque bounce case and now his good friend Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also stepped in to offer aid during the crisis.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajpal Yadav
Nawazuddin Siddiqui helps Rajpal Yadav amid loan default case Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Amid the ongoing financial crunch, several figures from the entertainment industry have come forward to help Rajpal Yadav.

  • Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Anees Bazmee, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, among others, have extended financial support to Yadav.

  • His close friend Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also helped him during this crisis.

Actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav has made people laugh in his illustrious career of three decades. From Ram Gopal Varma, David Dhawan, to Priyadarshan and others, he had successful collaborations with renowned filmmakers. Yadav, who made his directorial debut with the 2010 film Ata Pata Laapata, is currently in Delhi's Tihar Jail following the Delhi High Court's dismissal of his final plea seeking more time in a loan default and cheque bounce case.

Several celebs have come forward to help Rajpal Yadav in this difficult time. Now, his good friend Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also stepped in to offer aid to Yadav.

Gurmeet Choudhary comes forward to help Rajpal Yadav
After Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case: 'It Breaks My Heart'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui offers help to Rajpal Yadav

There have been accusations that Nawazuddin has not supported Yadav during the financial crunch. But a source close to the actor refuted the claims.

According to India Today, the source said that Siddiqui has also been with his friend and in this tough time, he has come forward to be with him. "This isn’t the first time Nawazuddin has helped him. Earlier too, he had extended financial assistance amounting to Rs 10 lakh. Nawazuddin has always preferred to keep such gestures away from the spotlight and does not speak about them publicly and has chosen to help discreetly," the source informed.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajpal Yadav's relationship

Their friendship dates back to the National School of Drama (NSD). Earlier, in an interview with The Lallantop, the Sacred Games actor revealed that when Rajpal was getting good work, he used to feed a lot of people. The actor also said that Rajpal supported them when they were struggling in the industry. He has helped many struggling actors. "His house was like a langar—anybody could walk in and eat. He jokes a lot, but in reality, he is a very sensitive human being," said Siddiqui.

Sonu Sood and Rajpal Yadav
Sonu Sood Helps Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Film Not Charity

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

In a 2024 interview with Firstpost, Yadav said Nawazuddin had just passed out when he joined the institution, so he saw his plays. "We then went to NSD and I was in the first year and he was in the second year. He came to Bombay in 1996 and I came in the year 1997. We both got Shool and Jungle in the year 1999 and began shooting for the latter on either November 18 or 19 that year. Nawaz and I have done the least amount of work together,” he said.

Tags

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder