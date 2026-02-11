Nawazuddin Siddiqui Steps In To Support Rajpal Yadav During Financial Crisis - Report

In a 2024 interview with Firstpost, Yadav said Nawazuddin had just passed out when he joined the institution, so he saw his plays. "We then went to NSD and I was in the first year and he was in the second year. He came to Bombay in 1996 and I came in the year 1997. We both got Shool and Jungle in the year 1999 and began shooting for the latter on either November 18 or 19 that year. Nawaz and I have done the least amount of work together,” he said.