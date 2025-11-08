Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal's Deadly Avatar As 'Angel Of Death'

Arjun Rampal can be seen in a deadly avatar in the first look poster of Dhurandhar. Ranveer Singh called him 'Angel of Death.'

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar
Arjun Rampal's first look poster from Dhurandhar Photo: Instagram
  • Arjun Rampal's intense first look poster from Dhurandhar was unveiled by Ranveer Singh

  • Singh also announced the release date of the film's trailer

  • Alongside Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, the spy drama also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan in key roles

Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The Aditya Dhar directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The spy action thriller also features Sara Arjun who plays Ranveer's love interest.

Rampal's first look poster from Dhurandhar was unveiled on Saturday. Ranveer shared the poster on his Instagram handle and also teased his character, calling him 'Angel of Death'. The actor also announced Dhurandhar trailer release date.

Arjun Rampal's first look from Dhurandhar

In the poster, Rampal can be seen in a short hair and long beard. He donned a pair of black glasses and a ring in one of his fingers. He was also seen smoking a cigar, giving an intense look.

Ranveer captioned the poster, "The Angel of Death. The countdown begins - 4 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December (sic)."

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar title track out - YouTube
Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun's pairing in Dhurandhar sparks age-gap debate - null
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh Romancing 20-Year-Old Sara Arjun Sparks Online Debate

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar, written by Aditya Dhar, is said to be based on true events. Reportedly, it is an espionage thriller based on the life of Indian spy and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval of the surgical strike fame. The details about the plot are still under wraps. However, reports claim that Ranveer is playing an undercover spy. We got a glimpse of his character in the teaser.

The upcoming film is presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. 

It is scheduled to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.

