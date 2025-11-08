Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal's Deadly Avatar As 'Angel Of Death'

Dhurandhar, written by Aditya Dhar, is said to be based on true events. Reportedly, it is an espionage thriller based on the life of Indian spy and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval of the surgical strike fame. The details about the plot are still under wraps. However, reports claim that Ranveer is playing an undercover spy. We got a glimpse of his character in the teaser.