Kartik Aaryan's Team Clarifies He Is 'Not Associated' With US Event By Pakistani Organiser Following FWICE's Warning

FWICE on Saturday warned Kartik Aaryan against participating in a US-based Independence Day event, reportedly organised by a Pakistani-owned restaurant.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kartik Aaryan Pakistan restaurant event controversy
Kartik Aaryan denies involvement in the US event organised by Pakistani restaurant Photo: Instagram
  • FWICE claimed that Kartik Aaryan was supposed to attend an Independence Day event in the US, organised by a Pakistani-owned restaurant

  • The film body issued a strong letter to the actor, urging him to withdraw his participation

  • The actor's team denies his involvement in the event in any capacity

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Saturday warned actor Kartik Aaryan against participating in a US-based Independence Day event, reportedly organised by a Pakistani-owned restaurant, following which the actor's team issued a statement clarifying he is not associated with the event.

Kartik Aaryan shares clarification on Pakistani restaurant event controversy

Denying his involvement in the event, Kartik's team, in the statement, made it clear that he is "not associated with this event in any capacity."

"He has never made an official announcement about participating in this event. We have contacted the organisers and requested to remove all promotional materials featuring his name and image," the statement read further.

What was the controversy?

FWICE issued a strong letter to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star, urging him to withdraw from an event called "Azadi Utsav - The Indian Independence Day", which they claimed is set to take place in Houston on August 15, which is being allegedly organised by Aga's Restaurant and Catering, a Pakistani-owned establishment helmed by Mr. Shaukat Maredia. The restaurant is said to have another event called Jashn-e-Azadi, celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day, with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam being part of it.

In a letter to Kartik, FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey wrote,

"Your association with an event hosted by a Pakistani-owned entity, even if unintentional, is in direct conflict with these directives and has understandably hurt national sentiment."

"While such events are a source of pride and cultural expression for Indians abroad, we regret to inform you that this specific program… not only creates a conflict of interest but also violates the ongoing national sentiment and directives," the letter read further.

"You, as a public figure and a proud representative of India's film fraternity, are expected to uphold these collective decisions which are rooted in national interest.”

“We believe you may not have been fully aware of the organisers' background or affiliations. If so, we strongly urge you to immediately withdraw your participation," the letter added.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Anurag Basu's untitled romantic drama, which is reportedly titled Aashiqui 3, and Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

