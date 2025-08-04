What was the controversy?

FWICE issued a strong letter to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star, urging him to withdraw from an event called "Azadi Utsav - The Indian Independence Day", which they claimed is set to take place in Houston on August 15, which is being allegedly organised by Aga's Restaurant and Catering, a Pakistani-owned establishment helmed by Mr. Shaukat Maredia. The restaurant is said to have another event called Jashn-e-Azadi, celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day, with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam being part of it.