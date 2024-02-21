There's no better time than 29 September, World Heart Day, to take stock of your daily habits and see how helpful or harmful they are for your heart health.
There's nothing more important than following a healthy lifestyle, but do we? With our stressful schedules and poor eating habits, we are forever at risk of contracting cardiovascular diseases. Are there any particular habits that we can incorporate into our routine? Will they help us stay heart healthy?
On this World Heart Day, let's take a look at certain ways in which we can improve our lifestyle, so that we can prevent chronic diseases like high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes that can be detrimental to our health.
Learn about your health history
It is often said that 'prevention is better than cure'. Well, it certainly holds true in this case, because the more you know about your health history, the more you will be prepared to tackle it head-on. Get yourself checked and know your health risks, so that you are armed with the right knowledge. Once you are aware, you can tweak your lifestyle accordingly.
Eat a healthy diet
We already know that eating a healthy diet is indispensable for our good health and well-being. Make sure you include adequate servings of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat dairy products. Also, make sure you do not eat large amounts of salt, sugar, or saturated fat.
Move your body
Eating healthy is always a good idea, but you must complement it with exercise. Ever since we started working from home, our lives have become even more sedentary. Take out some time and go for a walk – you should also get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week. It is also essential to include muscle-strengthening activities, two times a week.
Quit smoking
If you are a smoker, this is your sign to quit the butt now. That's because when you inhale the poisonous smoke every now and then, it leads to the formation of plaque in the blood vessels. What's more, this can lead to coronary heart disease when arteries carry that blood to the heart muscles. The blood also thickens and forms clots inside the veins and arteries.
Cut down on alcohol
Everyone enjoys an occasional tipple, but if you are someone who likes to drink regularly, stop it right away. That's because alcohol contains high amounts of sugars that are not good for you at all. Excessive drinking can raise your blood pressure, and in certain cases, can lead to heart failure or stroke. It can also contribute to obesity, and in turn, cause a string of other health issues.
Control your cholesterol levels
Cholesterol is the culprit – yes, we are speaking about the bad one. But it can completely be controlled with a healthy diet and a regular exercise regimen. Just limit the amount of fried and processed foods and nosh on plant-based foods as much as you can.
Lower your stress levels
You may follow everything to the T, but if your stress levels are high, nothing can help you. There are several negative effects of stress, and trust us, it can really impact your heart health. You can try and calm down by engaging in meditation or going for a walk in the neighbourhood park – as they say, nature heals.
The last word
Maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle is easier than you think. It's all about following certain habits regularly to ensure your fitness is on track. So, eat a healthy diet, move regularly, sleep well, and make sure that your stress levels are in check. There's no way you won't have a healthy and happy heart!