There's no better time than 29 September, World Heart Day, to take stock of your daily habits and see how helpful or harmful they are for your heart health.

There's nothing more important than following a healthy lifestyle, but do we? With our stressful schedules and poor eating habits, we are forever at risk of contracting cardiovascular diseases. Are there any particular habits that we can incorporate into our routine? Will they help us stay heart healthy?

On this World Heart Day, let's take a look at certain ways in which we can improve our lifestyle, so that we can prevent chronic diseases like high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes that can be detrimental to our health.