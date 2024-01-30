What Happens To Your Body When You Drink Enough Water

The effects of certain wellness changes might take weeks or months to become apparent, but drinking water can make a noticeable difference instantly. Dehydration can affect us both physically and mentally since our bodies are composed of about 60% water.

That's not the only benefit your body will receive from staying hydrated. Take a look at the unexpected wins you'll score if you drink enough water a day, and get some pro tips for drinking more water.

Water and Its Benefits

Improves memory and mood

Even mild dehydration can cause memory impairment and mood problems, according to research. Water deprivation can also negatively affect moods and even cause anxiety. Some individuals may also experience headaches or migraines from it.

Aids in maintaining a healthy weight

Our brain can't tell the difference between hunger and thirst, so we often confuse thirst with sugar cravings. Try drinking water before you give in to your sweet tooth next time.

Keeping hydrated may also help keep your weight in check. Having water before a meal may help you feel full, thereby suppressing your appetite and promoting weight loss. One study has shown that drinking water increases caloric burn after 24 minutes. Results showed that this may help reduce weight and improve insulin resistance.

Enhances performance during exercise

Researchers have extensively studied the effects of hydration or dehydration on athletes, and the results all pretty much agree that dehydration directly impacts their performance in sports as well as their physiological function.

Possibly prevents constipation

Keeping hydrated in adults, children and the elderly can prevent constipation by keeping the digestive system moving. Some evidence suggests that fizzy water is beneficial too.

Supports urinary system health

Some individuals may be more likely to develop kidney stones or experience recurrences when they lack adequate hydration. It has also been shown that drinking adequate amounts of water may reduce the risk of bladder infections and urinary tract infections, such as cystitis, among women.

Tips for drinking more water from experts

If you intend to change your habits, you can't expect to go from zero to 60 in a few days. Start slowly and gradually increase your intake of water so that you consistently remain hydrated. Just like any habit, you create over time, drinking more water will become second nature over time

Get a water bottle with a straw that holds 1 litre or more so you can sip throughout the day. To maintain hydration, drink 2 bottles a day.

After filling your water bottle at night, place it where you'll remember to grab it in the morning. Think of your nightstand, in the bathroom next to your toothbrush or in the kitchen next to the coffee maker.

Include drinking water in your daily routine. Before you have your first cup of coffee or after brushing your teeth, drink two large glasses or half of a large water bottle.

Water should be consumed 30 minutes before meals and during exercising, drink a glass of water every 15 minutes or so.

Add fruits, vegetables, herbs, or tea to your water if you're bored with plain water.

To sum up

Dehydration can affect you mentally and physically even if it is mild. It is recommended by the NHS that adults consume 6-8 glasses of hydrating fluids per day. These include low-fat milk, sugar-free drinks, tea, and coffee. It will depend on your gender, age, weather, and physical activity. Exercise or hot weather, for example, would require more water.