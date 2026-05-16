Bengal Govt Orders Re-Verification Of All Caste Certificates Issued Since 2011

State launches statewide scrutiny amid allegations of fake SC, ST and OBC certificates issued under previous regime

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PTI
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  • The West Bengal government has ordered a re-verification of all caste certificates issued since 2011 following allegations of widespread irregularities.

  • The state’s Backward Classes Welfare Department has directed all district magistrates to begin the verification exercise.

  • State minister Kshudiram Tudu alleged that fake SC, ST and OBC certificates were issued during the previous regime and warned of strict action against responsible officials.

The West Bengal government has decided to conduct a re-verification of all caste certificates issued in the state since 2011, amid allegations of large-scale irregularities during the tenure of the previous regime, a senior bureaucrat said on Friday.

The state Backward Classes Welfare Department on Friday issued letters to all district magistrates directing them to begin the re-verification process, he said.

Allegations of corruption and irregularities in the issuance of caste certificates had repeatedly surfaced during the previous government's tenure.

State Tribal Development and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kshudiram Tudu said many fake and irregular Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates had been issued during that period.

"During the Trinamool Congress regime, a large number of fake and irregular SC, ST and OBC certificates were issued. Many people availed the benefits using these certificates," Tudu said.

The minister had earlier stated that strict action would be taken against officials under whose supervision such certificates were issued.

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