Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Last Season's Runners-Up Eye 1st Leg Advantage

Kasper Hogh celebrates for Bodo/Glimt against Manchester City Opta

The Arctic Circle in Norway takes centre stage today as giant killers Bodo/Glimt welcome the runners-up from the previous season, Inter Milan at the Aspmyra Stadion. The Norwegian debutants had pulled off an absolutely stunning escape in the league phase by winning seven important points from their final three games which included an unbelievable 3-1 victory over 2022/23 champions Manchester City. Bodo's exceptional run at the backend of the league phase helped them clinch the 23rd spot in the standings. However, they face a daunting challenge in Cristian Chivu’s Inter, who arrive as Serie A leaders and recent two-time finalists. The Nerazzurri recently slammed Juventus 3-2 in an enthralling Derby d'Italia at the San Siro last Sunday and they arrive in full form tonight. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Feb 2026, 11:49:03 pm IST Bodo/Glimt Vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan

Tournament: UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-offs 1st Leg

Venue: Aspmyra Stadion, Norway

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Time: 1:15 AM IST