Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Indulge In Funny Banter As They Begin Shooting For 'Jolly LLB 3'-Watch Video

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have come together for 'Jolly LLB 3'. The shoot has started today (May 2) and both have treated us to a funny BTS video. They took to their respective Instagram handles to share the hilarious video to announce that the filming has kickstarted. The video features Akshay and Arshad in the get-up of lawyers. They are joined by Saurabh Shukla. For those unaware, Arshad played Jolly in the first part and in the sequel, he was replaced by Akshay as Jolly.
In the BTS video of 'Jolly LLB 3', Arshad Warsi warns everyone to beware of duplicate Jolly while Akshay Kumar introduces himself as the original Jolly. Saurabh Shukla is seen holding a slate where it is written, ''JOLLY LLB 3 SHOOT BEGINS''. From the video, it seems that this time the legal battle will be between the real and fake Jolly. We are sure both Akshay and Arshad will tickle our funny bones in this courtroom drama.
Sharing the video, Akshay and Arshad captioned it, “Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal.”
Fans are excited to see Akshay and Arshad sharing the same screen space in 'Jolly LLB 3'. One wrote, ''OMG This is gonna be so fun'' while another commented, ''Sure shot blockbuster''. ''Damnn excited for this film #Jollyllb3,'' wrote one user.
'Jolly LLB 3' is directed by Subhash Kapoor. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. It released in 2013. In the sequel that released in 2017, it starred Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi.
Apart from 'Jolly LLB 3', Arshad and Akshay will also be sharing the same screen space in 'Welcome to the Jungle'. Together, they were last seen in 2022 film, 'Bachchan Pandey' that tanked at the box office.