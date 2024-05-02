Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Indulge In Funny Banter As They Begin Shooting For 'Jolly LLB 3'-Watch Video

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have come together for 'Jolly LLB 3'. The shoot has started today (May 2) and both have treated us to a funny BTS video. They took to their respective Instagram handles to share the hilarious video to announce that the filming has kickstarted. The video features Akshay and Arshad in the get-up of lawyers. They are joined by Saurabh Shukla. For those unaware, Arshad played Jolly in the first part and in the sequel, he was replaced by Akshay as Jolly.