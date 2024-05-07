Ever since Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi announced that they are coming together for ‘Jolly LLB 3’, fans have been taking note of every update about the film with bated breath. However, a latest report has revealed that the film has found itself in a soup. The Ajmer District Bar Association President has filed a complaint against the makers of the film for allegedly disrespecting the Indian judiciary.
As reported by NBT, the Ajmer District Bar Association President – Chandrabhan- has filed a complaint against the actors, director, and producers of ‘Jolly LLB 3.’ He alleged that the film portrays lawyers and judges in a bad light. He has also approached the court and has urged it to put a halt on the shoot of the film. His plea is set to be heard today.
Advertisement
Speaking to NBT, Chandrabhan said, “This decision has been taken considering the first and second parts of Jolly LLB. It seems that the filmmakers, directors, and actors do not respect the dignity and prestige of the judiciary of the country’s Constitution at all. The shooting of ‘Jolly LLB 3’ is going on in the surrounding villages and areas including the DRM office of Ajmer, which will continue for several days. Even during the shooting of this film, the actors of the film do not seem to be at all serious about the image, prestige, and dignity of the judiciary including the judges.”
Advertisement
‘Jolly LLB 3’ will revolve around Jagdish Tyagi (played by Arshad Warsi) and Jagdishwar Mishra (played by Akshay Kumar). Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role as Judge Sunderlal Tripathi. Recently, it was also reported that Huma Qureshi will also be a part of this satirical drama. The movie is set to release in 2025.