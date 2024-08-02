Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who once gave back-to-back hits has been delivering flops post-pandemic including 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Samrat Prithviraj', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Mission Raniganj', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Selfiee', and 'Ram Setu'. His recent release 'Sarfira', which is a remake of Tamil blockbuster 'Soorarai Pottru' is also a box office dud. However, his fim 'OMG 2', performed well at the box office. Akshay's next release is romantic comedy 'Khel Khel Mein', the trailer of which was unveiled today at an event in Mumbai.
Akshay along with the other cast of the film were present where he spoke about receiving "condolence type" messages after several box office failures.
At 'Khel Khel Mein' trailer launch event, when a reporter asked Akshay's opinion on going through a bad phase, despite giving his best efforts, he narrated a short story, and said that he will keep working till his haters would ''shoot him down''.
The 56-year-old actor revealed receiving messages from people saying, "Bahut bura hua, don't worry you'll be back''. Akshay said, ''Main usko bolta hoon, gaya kaha hoon, yehi hoon, mara nahi hoon. Kaam karte rahunga. Humesha kaam karte rahunga. Chahe log kuch bhi bole. Jo bhi kamata hoon, apne dum pe kamata hoon. Kisi se kuch manga nahi kabhi ("I'm here and I'll keep working. I'll always keep working irrespective of whatever people say. In the morning, I wake up, exercise, and leave for work and return home, whatever I earn, I earn on my own. I'll never snatch anything from anyone.'' He added, "I'll keep working till they have to shoot me down (to stop me from working)''.
'Khel Khel Mein' also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is all set to hit the screens on August 15.