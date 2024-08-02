The 56-year-old actor revealed receiving messages from people saying, "Bahut bura hua, don't worry you'll be back''. Akshay said, ''Main usko bolta hoon, gaya kaha hoon, yehi hoon, mara nahi hoon. Kaam karte rahunga. Humesha kaam karte rahunga. Chahe log kuch bhi bole. Jo bhi kamata hoon, apne dum pe kamata hoon. Kisi se kuch manga nahi kabhi ("I'm here and I'll keep working. I'll always keep working irrespective of whatever people say. In the morning, I wake up, exercise, and leave for work and return home, whatever I earn, I earn on my own. I'll never snatch anything from anyone.'' He added, "I'll keep working till they have to shoot me down (to stop me from working)''.