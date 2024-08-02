After keeping the audience on their toes, the much-anticipated trailer of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is here. This Akshay Kumar movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. With a multi-starrer cast, the trailer has already become the talk of the town.
The 3:10 minute long trailer of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ opens with a shot of a group of friends who have reunited together. As the trailer progresses, the audience is introduced to the couples. Every individual in the group has a secret to hide and they hide it in plain sight until this fateful evening when they decide to treat each other’s phones as public property. They start reading the calls and messages and the skeletons start to tumble out of the closet.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ here.
‘Khel Khel Mein’ marks Akshay Kumar’s return to comedy after he starred in multiple biopics including his latest film, ‘Sarfira.’ This movie also marks a reunion between the actor and Vaani Kapoor and between him and Taapsee Pannu. The movie is just a thin line away from glorifying extramarital affairs for the sake of stale punchlines. While Kumar is in his finest form as comedy is his comfort zone, the same cannot be said for everyone. Pannu looks promising but the plot and dialogue seem too dated.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “This film will bring success for this year. 100% comeback of Akshay Kumar.” A second fan wrote, “Finally Hera Pheri wala Akshay aur No Entry wala Farhan Akhtar dekhne ko mile.” A third fan commented, “Akshay Kumar in a comedy role is pure gold! The real king is back!”
Starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ has been helmed by Mudassar Aziz. This comedy is all set to release in theatres on August 15.