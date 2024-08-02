‘Khel Khel Mein’ marks Akshay Kumar’s return to comedy after he starred in multiple biopics including his latest film, ‘Sarfira.’ This movie also marks a reunion between the actor and Vaani Kapoor and between him and Taapsee Pannu. The movie is just a thin line away from glorifying extramarital affairs for the sake of stale punchlines. While Kumar is in his finest form as comedy is his comfort zone, the same cannot be said for everyone. Pannu looks promising but the plot and dialogue seem too dated.