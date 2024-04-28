Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan Starrer 'Khel Khel Mein' To Grace Screens On THIS Date

For all those who wished to see actor Akshay Kumar return to his comedic roots, well, the wait isn’t too far away. His comedy drama film, ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ will see him reunite with some of his co-stars and is set for release in the latter half of this year.
Actress Taapsee Pannu delighted fans with a sneak peek of the upcoming film. Sharing a glimpse from the set, she teased audiences with a promise of laughter and drama. The post showcased the star-studded cast including Taapsee and Akshay, along with their co-stars, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal, and the director Mudassar Aziz, with a caption that reads, “Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama & loads of fun!”
Advertisement
In the caption itself, the release date was announced. The film is set to hit the silver screens on September 6, 2024.
Take a look here:
The upcoming film will mark a reunion between Akshay Kumar and his co-stars from ‘Bell Bottom’ (2021), Vaani Kapoor, and from ‘Naam Shabana’ (2017) and ‘Mission Mangal’ (2019), Taapsee Pannu.
Under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, this comedy-drama guarantees a seamless fusion of humour and heartfelt emotions.
The filming for the forthcoming film kickstarted in October last year in London, and last month, T-Series shared a post on their social media handles to announce that the cast has wrapped up shooting for ‘Khel Khel Mein.’
Advertisement
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is touted as a film that will redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a mixed bag of emotions that transcends what we have already seen before in the same genre.
So, mark your calendars for September 6 for this cinematic delight, which will leave audiences in splits and yearning for more.