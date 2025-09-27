Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

Last year, Bahl had interviewed many senior dancers to understand what happens to their physicality with the passage of years. “I wanted to explore the relationship between movement and ageing bodies. And I found that years of wisdom, memory and practice live on in the body though the latter may not be youthfully agile. So I thought it would be exciting to have senior dancers perform on stage, drawing from their rich lives and experiences,” explained the choreographer who likes to challenge the mainstream with off-beat shows. Look Left, Turn Right was performed at a busy traffic signal! Before that, after acquiring level three certification in Indian sign language, she did a full-length performance, Say, What?, using sign language and movement in collaboration with Vishal Sarvaiya, a deaf dancer. Clearly, stretching the boundaries of dance to project life lessons and diverse voices is what motivates Bahl.