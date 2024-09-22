National

Hilsa To Reach Indian Markets This Durga Puja As Bangladesh Lifts Ban | Explained

This change comes just days after the government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, had implemented the ban to address domestic demand, putting an end to a long-standing tradition of exporting hilsa as a goodwill gesture to India.

Bangladesh allowes Hilsa export to India (representative image) | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
Bangladesh's interim government announced on Saturday that it will export 3,000 tonnes of hilsa fish to India ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja, reversing its earlier decision to impose a ban on hilsa exports.



“Against the backdrop of appeals by the exporters, approval has been given to export 3,000 tonnes of hilsa fish (to India), fulfilling the specific conditions on the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja,” the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The ministry asked applicants to contact its relevant wing to obtain export permission.

The previous Awami League government led by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina had allowed hilsa exports to India between September and October every year as a goodwill gesture, a tradition that had been nurtured for years.

Officials said Bangladesh in 2023 had allowed 79 companies to export a total of 4,000 tonnes to India, coinciding with the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of Hindu Bengalis.

Bangladesh is the world’s largest hilsa producer but it restricts the export of the fish due to high local demand.

However, during the Durga Puja festival, it usually relaxes the ban on the export of the fish, which is a much sought-after delicacy of Bengalis.

The Fish Importers' Association on Sunday welcomed Bangladesh's interim government's decision to allow the export of over 3,000 tonnes of Hilsa to India during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

The association said it was a "good and positive" response, which will satiate the taste buds of Bengalis during the festive season.

"We expect the first consignment of Hilsa to arrive in markets in Kolkata and its neighbourhood via the Petrapole border by September 26," Association secretary Syed Anwar Maqsood told PTI here.

"It's fine even if 500 of the 3,000 tonnes arrive in the first phase... let Hilsa lovers of West Bengal get a chance to savour their favourite Padma Hilsa from Bangladesh. We thank the interim government for understanding the situation following requests from India. Hilsa is sent every year during Durga Puja. We hope the export of Hilsa to India becomes a more regular affair in the coming days," he said.

Maqsood, in a letter to Bangladesh's interim government on September 9, had pointed out that the neighbouring country has been allowing export of Hilsa in limited quantity from the first week of September till the end of Durga Puja festivities as a goodwill gesture for the last five years.





"Against the backdrop of appeals by the exporters, approval has been given to export 3,000 tonnes of Hilsa fish (to India), fulfilling the specific conditions on the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja," the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The previous Awami League government led by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina had allowed Hilsa exports to India between September and October every year as a goodwill gesture, a tradition that had been nurtured for years.

Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 9 to 13.

Bangladesh in 2023 had allowed 79 companies to export a total of 4,000 tonnes to India, coinciding with the Durga Puja.

