Palaniswami Seeks Greater, More Effective Role for AIADMK IT Wing

Also, he strongly advocated for the party members to adapt to technological development and make their presence vibrant both digitally and in the traditional field.
The AIADMK general secretary’s advice during his consultation with the party’s district office bearers this week comes in the wake of the Dravidian major being confronted with a generation gap in how it handled social media, impacting its electoral outcomes, in comparison with the DMK and two-year-old TVK.
According to sources, a direct comparison of the digital campaigns and IT wing performances of the three parties during the April Assembly election revealed that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK extensively used AI-powered campaigns featuring holograms, robotic interactions and deep digital customisation.
The TVK’s fan network functioned effectively as a decentralised IT wing in the state, making the campaign aggressive and tech-driven and shaped public perception, it is argued.
The DMK, on the other hand, banked on a state-wide digital outreach with its “corporate style” war rooms, posting information on government welfare schemes, and countering opposition narratives, a source said.
The AIADMK IT wing, on the other hand, appeared to lag behind, as it focussed mostly on ground-level messaging. Compared to the other two parties, it could not put up a strong digital counter-narrative.
“It lacked ‘digital marketing’, especially in using AI and this was the reason why our leader Palaniswami suggested a restructuring to infuse technology in the ranks,” a senior AIADMK leader told PTI on Saturday.
This only showed that modern elections were getting driven by digital perception, he added.
Another leader asserted that Palaniswami had shouldered the entire poll campaign of the party and also the NDA during the Assembly election, emerging as a central driving force. His political labour cannot be ignored, he adds.
At the consultative meeting on July 9, the General Secretary said that everyone should adapt to new technological developments and that the party's information technology department executives should continue to work in line with today's AI era,” the party said on ‘X’.
“This opinion was conveyed to the executives based on the operational recommendations given to them by the General Secretary,” it added.