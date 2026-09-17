Mehbooba Mufti Accuses BJP Of Policing Muslims’ Vocabulary After IPS Bushra Bano’s Transfer

Mehbooba said Bushra Bano was transferred after using Muslim greetings including ‘Assalamu Alaikum’, ‘InshaAllah’ and ‘JazakAllah’.
She also criticised remarks describing elections as a ‘test’ of Muslim loyalty, calling them a veiled threat.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday accused the BJP of being insecure, saying the ruling party at the Centre is now policing the vocabulary of the Muslim community.
Referring to IPS officer Bushra Bano, who was transferred from her post as ASP in West Bengal’s Kharagpur within two-and-a-half months of taking charge, allegedly over her use of Muslim greetings in a video, Mehbooba said such incidents no longer shock the minority community.
“Bushra Bano's transfer for saying 'Assalamu Alaikum', 'InshaAllah' and 'JazakAllah', followed by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari calling an election a ‘test’ of Muslim loyalty, a veiled threat to the community as a whole, doesn't shock us anymore,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a post on X.
She said it was amusing that simple words invoking peace and blessings of God had rattled such a large political party.
“What is rather amusing is that three simple words – ‘peace be upon you’, ‘God willing’, and ‘God be praised’ – can apparently rattle a party so large and powerful.
“First our food, clothes and marriage, now even our vocabulary and our votes are being policed. Insecurity, thy name is BJP,” Mehbooba said.