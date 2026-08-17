BBC's Vigil Season 3 Drops First Teaser Suggesting Arctic Mystery

The six-part season hails from World Productions in association with its parent company, ITV Studios. Tom Edge is writer and creator, with additional writing by Tom Mair and Eve Hedderwick Turner. The producer is Marcus Wilson, associate producer is George Aza-Selinger and executive producers are Jake Lushington for World, Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Edge. Stephanie Fyfe is the commissioning executive for the BBC, and the directors are Gareth Bryn and Faye Gilbert. ITV Studios tackles the international distribution.