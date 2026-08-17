BBC's Vigil Season 3 Drops First Teaser Suggesting Arctic Mystery

Vigil has dropped its Season 3 teaser.
The BBC drama won an International Emmy for its first season.
The third season shifts to the Arctic.
Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie return to headline Season 3 of BBC police drama Vigil. A teaser has released. In the latest season of the International Emmy-winning series, DCI Amy Silva (Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Leslie) probe why a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead in a remote Arctic research station.
The first two episodes will premiere on Sunday, August 30 in the UK, with eps then dropping on Sunday and Monday nights at 9pm on BBC One. The trailer unveils that things get pretty dramatic and disruptive, while the officers struggle to decide who to trust and seek to pin down the killer.
The cast for series 3 also comprises Artur Zai Barrera (The Old Man, Lucky), Jordan Duvigneau (Mood, Stolen Girl), Kaisa Hammarlund (Hijack, Grace), Adam Fidusiewicz (FBI International, A Gentleman in Moscow), Conor Berry (Karen Pirie, Schemers), Jason Tobin (A Thousand Blows, The Ballad of a Small Player), Steven Cree (All of You, Heads of State), Killian Coyle (Shetland, Endeavour), Derek Riddell (Industry, Happy Valley), Alma Prelec (Secret Service, Fifteen Love), Dawn Sievewright (Undertow, Shetland) and Shereen Cutkelvin (Summerwater, Crime).
The six-part season hails from World Productions in association with its parent company, ITV Studios. Tom Edge is writer and creator, with additional writing by Tom Mair and Eve Hedderwick Turner. The producer is Marcus Wilson, associate producer is George Aza-Selinger and executive producers are Jake Lushington for World, Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Edge. Stephanie Fyfe is the commissioning executive for the BBC, and the directors are Gareth Bryn and Faye Gilbert. ITV Studios tackles the international distribution.
Season 1 of Vigil was BAFTA-nominated and won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2021. The second season swooped into the BBC’s top-three most-watched dramas of the year.