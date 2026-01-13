South Korean Prosecutor Seeks Death Penalty For Former President Yoon Suk Yeol

Yoon was removed from office in April last year following political turmoil sparked by his decision to impose martial law, a move that triggered widespread protests and parliamentary action.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
In addition to the rebellion case, the former president is facing several other trials related to alleged abuses of power and scandals during his tenure. Photo: AP
A South Korean court has confirmed that an independent counsel has formally sought the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of leading a rebellion linked to his imposition of martial law in December 2024.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the request was made by a team led by independent counsel Cho Eun-suk during proceedings at the Seoul Central District Court. The rebellion charge is considered the most serious among the multiple criminal cases Yoon is currently facing.

In addition to the rebellion case, the former president is facing several other trials related to alleged abuses of power and scandals during his tenure.

The court is expected to continue hearings in the coming weeks as it examines the prosecution’s evidence and Yoon’s defense.

