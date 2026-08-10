Nag Panchami Puja Vidhi: Complete Ritual Guide With Mantras, Offerings, Dos And Don'ts

Nag Panchami is a popular Hindu festival dedicated to Nag Devatas (serpent deities) representing protection, fertility, prosperity and spiritual development. It is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the bright fortnight of the month of Shravana. This year it will be on 17th August, 2026, Monday. It is thought to eradicate Sarpa Dosha, seek blessings of ancestors and promote the well-being of the family.
What Is the Significance of Nag Panchami Puja?
Nag Panchami is a major festival of the Hindu faith in which snakes are worshipped as divine beings associated with Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Subramanya (Kartikeya). In Hinduism, snakes are regarded as guardians of valuables and sacred sites and as symbols of endless life and cosmic energy.
Mythology says Sheshnag is the one who carries the universe on his hood. Vasuki also played an important role in Samudra Manthan (Churning of the Ocean). Lord Shiva wears Vasuki around his neck to symbolise control over fear and ego. Adishesha is a thousand-headed serpent that represents stability and divine protection. Lord Vishnu is pictured lying on him.
Astrologically, Nag Panchami is highly auspicious for anybody having Sarpa Dosha, Kaal Sarp Dosha or afflictions of Rahu and Ketu. It is thought that worship on this day might help to remove obstacles, defend against unwanted influences, and foster family peace and spiritual progress.
Apart from astrology, the holiday also teaches followers to have respect for the environment and conserve snakes, as they play a crucial role in preserving ecological balance.
How to Perform Nag Panchami Puja Step by Step?
Performing Nag Panchami Puja at home is simple when done with sincerity and devotion.
Step 1: Clean the Home and Puja Area
Wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean or traditional clothes. Clean the prayer area thoroughly and decorate it with rangoli or alpana if desired. Place a wooden platform covered with a clean cloth.
Step 2: Install the Idol or Image
Place an idol or picture of Nag Devata, Lord Shiva, or Lord Subramanya on the altar. If an idol is unavailable, devotees may draw or print an image of a serpent and worship it with reverence.
Step 3: Invoke the Deity
Light a ghee lamp and incense sticks. Offer prayers to Lord Ganesha first to remove obstacles, followed by an invocation to the serpent deities.
Step 4: Perform Abhishekam
Offer water, milk (where locally appropriate and without harming live snakes), sandalwood paste, turmeric, kumkum, flowers, and Akshata (unbroken rice mixed with turmeric) to the deity or symbolic representation.
Step 5: Offer Flowers and Naivedya
Offer fresh flowers, durva grass (traditionally used), fruits, sweets, jaggery, puffed rice, coconut, and seasonal offerings with devotion.
Step 6: Chant Mantras
Recite Nag Devata mantras, Shiva mantras, or Rahu-Ketu peace mantras according to your family tradition. Reading stories associated with Nag Panchami from sacred texts is also considered auspicious.
Step 7: Perform Aarti
Wave the lamp before the deity while singing devotional hymns. Pray for family happiness, protection from difficulties, and spiritual progress.
Step 8: Conclude the Worship
Distribute the prasad among family members and conclude with gratitude. Many devotees also donate food or feed the needy as an act of charity on this day.
Which Mantras and Offerings Are Used During Nag Panchami?
Commonly Chanted Mantras:
One of the most popular prayers offered during Nag Panchami is:
"Om Namo Bhagavate Vasukaye Namah."
Another traditional mantra is:
"Om Sarpa Devatabhyo Namah."
Devotees also chant:
"Om Namah Shivaya"
because Lord Shiva is closely associated with serpent energy.
For those seeking relief from Rahu-Ketu afflictions, the following are also commonly recited:
Rahu Beej Mantra: Om Bhram Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namah.
Ketu Beej Mantra: om sram srim sraum sah ketave namah.
Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra: Om Tryambakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat.
The number of repetitions may vary according to family customs or the guidance of a knowledgeable priest.
Traditional Offerings:
Common offerings include:
Fresh flowers
Milk (offered only to the idol or symbolic image, not to live snakes)
Turmeric and kumkum
Sandalwood paste
Unbroken rice (Akshata)
Fruits
Coconut
Jaggery
Sweets
Puffed rice
Betel leaves and nuts
Ghee lamp
Incense sticks
Many devotees also observe a fast, consuming only fruits or simple vegetarian food until the puja is completed.
Common Mistakes To Avoid:
Devotees must not do things that are against the spirit of compassion and devotion of the Nag Panchami Puja.
Live snakes are not to be harmed or molested. It is a day of respect for all living beings, Nag Panchami. Wildlife specialists said snakes also should not be captured or handled during the festival.
Never feed a live snake milk. Snakes are not natural milk drinkers. It can be dangerous to have them drink milk. Milk is only symbolically offered to a deity or serpent idol.
Do not do the ritual in anger or haste. Elaborate rituals are deemed less significant than calmness, commitment and sincerity.
Keep the altar, offerings and surrounding area clean during the worship.
Refrain from non-vegetarian food and intoxicants if observing traditional practices for the day.
Never wear gemstones or do astrological remedies just on the basis of general beliefs; consult a competent astrologer before doing any ritual, especially if it is for any specific dosha such as Sarpa Dosha or Kaal Sarp Dosha.
Most importantly, remember that the spirit of Nag Panchami is to be grateful to nature, to pray for the well-being of the family and to develop compassion.
Nag Panchami is not only a rite of snake gods but also a celebration of the harmony between people, nature and the sacred. The puja performed in the home or in the temple cultivates devotion, humility, respect for the environment and spiritual introspection. Devotees offer these rites with trust and sincerity for blessings for protection, prosperity, health and inner peace.
FAQs:
Can Nag Panchami puja be performed at home without a priest?
Sure. You can perform Nag Panchami Puja at home without the help of a priest, provided you perform it with dedication and follow the traditional instructions. Offering flowers, making offerings and chanting sincerely are said to be spiritually rewarding. Worship in the simplest form, saying prayers, is said to be spiritually rewarding. If you want to do complicated Vedic rituals, then you might want a certified priest to guide you.
What items are required for Nag Panchami puja?
Basic goods required: Idol/image of Nag Devata, clean cloth flowers, sandalwood paste, turmeric, kumkum, akshata (unbroken rice), fruits, coconut sweets, jaggery, incense sticks, ghee, lamps, water and Milk for symbolic offering to the deity.
Is there a specific time to perform Nag Panchami rituals?
Traditionally, Nag Panchami rituals are performed during the Panchami Tithi, preferably in the morning after taking a bath and daily prayers. However, the exact timings (muhurat) may vary every year depending on the lunar calendar and local customs. Many devotees often consult a credible Hindu Panchang or their family priest before performing the puja.