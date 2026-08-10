Nag Panchami Puja Vidhi: Complete Ritual Guide With Mantras, Offerings, Dos And Don'ts

Which Mantras and Offerings Are Used During Nag Panchami?

Commonly Chanted Mantras:

One of the most popular prayers offered during Nag Panchami is:

"Om Namo Bhagavate Vasukaye Namah."

Another traditional mantra is:

"Om Sarpa Devatabhyo Namah."

Devotees also chant:

"Om Namah Shivaya"

because Lord Shiva is closely associated with serpent energy.

For those seeking relief from Rahu-Ketu afflictions, the following are also commonly recited:

Rahu Beej Mantra: Om Bhram Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namah.

Ketu Beej Mantra: om sram srim sraum sah ketave namah.

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra: Om Tryambakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat.

The number of repetitions may vary according to family customs or the guidance of a knowledgeable priest.

Traditional Offerings:

Common offerings include:

Fresh flowers

Milk (offered only to the idol or symbolic image, not to live snakes)

Turmeric and kumkum

Sandalwood paste

Unbroken rice (Akshata)

Fruits

Coconut

Jaggery

Sweets

Puffed rice

Betel leaves and nuts

Ghee lamp

Incense sticks

Many devotees also observe a fast, consuming only fruits or simple vegetarian food until the puja is completed.