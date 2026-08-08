Chhattisgarh Christian Forum Office-Bearer Held Over 'Objectionable' Social Media Post On Lord Shiva

An office-bearer of Chhattisgarh Christian Forum was arrested in Raipur for allegedly posting an objectionable comment on Lord Shiva on social media following a complaint by a BJP spokesperson, police said on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Arun Pannalal, allegedly posted the "highly objectionable" comment on a Facebook post of one Hansraj Goyal. He was arrested late Friday night following a complaint lodged by BJP spokesperson Amit Chimnani at the Civil Lines police station, a police official said.
The complainant submitted URLs and screenshots of the posts and comments to the police, the official said.
The complainant alleged that the comments hurt the sentiments of followers of Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma and that they were made with an intention to promote hatred and enmity between different communities, potentially disturbing peace and public order.
Police registered a case against Pannalal and Goyal under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 352(2) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.
Efforts are underway to trace Goyal, he added.
Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal workers and leaders staged a protest at Pannalal’s house in Raipur on Friday night. A heavy police deployment was made in the area during the protest.
Further investigation is underway, police said.