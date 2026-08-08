Bengaluru Police Launch ‘Operation Mukta’ To Identify Illegal Immigrants

Asked about landowners, Adavath said, “We will look into that as well. As you know, in many places, local people construct these sheds and provide them on rent. There are people working as construction labourers here, including those who have come from different states and different districts within Karnataka. Such construction labourers stay in these sheds.” According to police sources, several of those found in the settlements appeared to be working as construction labourers, domestic help, drivers and delivery personnel.