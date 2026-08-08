7 killed, 11 Injured After Private Bus Overturns On Mountain Route in Himachal

Seven passengers were killed and 11 others injured when a private bus overturned and plunged onto a lower road in Chamba district at 7:15 am on Saturday, police said.
The accident occurred when the bus was on its way from Bairagarh to Chamba near Chalunj Mor (curve) on the Bairagarh-Tissa road, a treacherous 27-kilometre mountain route in the remote Churah Valley known for its narrow paths and steep drop-offs, police said.
It serves as a key stretch on the way to the high-altitude Sach Pass.
Confirming that seven people died and 11 sustained injuries, SP Chamba, Vijay Saklani, told PTI that the exact number of people on the bus is not yet known. He said after hearing the passengers' screams, locals rushed to help and informed police.
Police said rescue operations are underway with a search-and-rescue team comprising personnel from NDRF, Police, Home Guards, Fire Services, and the Revenue Department at the scene.
The deceased have been identified as Jagdev (50), Desh Raj (35), Jahdehi (24), Hardehi (43), Neelam (34), driver Roop Singh (35) and conductor Tej Singh (39), all residents of the Churah area in Chamba district.
The injured included Karan Singh, Sushmita, Pano Devi, Dhani, Dharmo Devi and Vijay Kumar, along with five minors: Priyanka, Harsha, Kavya, Aprit and Neha.
Of the 11 injured, six with serious injuries have been referred to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba.
Police said investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.
Local Pradhan Mandhi Rana said rescue operations are underway.
Videos of the bus lying upside down in the middle of the road have gone viral, showing people coming out to help.
So far, 78 people have died in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing monsoon season from June 30 till August 7, police said.