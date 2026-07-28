Guru Purnima 2026: Why This Sacred Full Moon Holds Special Astrological Importance

The Spiritual Significance of the Sacred Full Moon:

The Full Moon itself plays a central role in astrology. The Moon governs the mind, emotions, intuition, imagination, and mental peace. During Purnima, the Moon reaches its maximum brilliance, creating a period of heightened emotional awareness and spiritual receptivity.

Hence, Guru Purnima is regarded as one of the most spiritually charged Full Moons of the year, as it urges folks to:

Think on the meaning of life.

Try to understand more.

Release negative emotions

Develop your instincts.

Practise thankfulness and humility.

Connect with the divine consciousness.

The bright lunar energy is supposed to cleanse the mind and make meditation and prayer more effective than on normal days.