PBKS Vs RR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 40 – Check Result

Rajasthan Royals stunned Punjab Kings with a six-wicket chase of 223, finishing at 228/4 as Ferreira’s unbeaten 52 sealed a thrilling IPL 2026 victory

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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and Dhruv Jurel interact between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals chased 228/4 in 19.2 overs to beat Punjab Kings’ 222/4 by 6 wickets

  • Donovan Ferreira’s unbeaten 52 off 26 and a late 77-run stand sealed the chase

  • Marcus Stoinis (62*) and Prabhsimran Singh (59) powered PBKS, but death bowling cost them

Donovan Ferreira's audacious stroke-play handed Punjab Kings the bitter pill of defeat for the first time in this edition of IPL as Rajasthan Royals cantered home by six wickets in a high-octane chase in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 223, Rajasthan Royals needed 71 off the last six overs when Ferreira smashed his way to an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls in company of an unheralded Shubham Dubey (31 not out off 12 balls) to clinch the victory with four balls to spare.

Ferreira was brilliant while picking his areas as PBKS troika of Arshdeep Singh (1/68 in 4 overs), Lockie Ferguson (0/57 in 4 overs) and Marco Jansen (0/41 in 3.2 overs) would like to forget this day in a hurry.

Between Ferreira and Dubey, they hit nine fours and five sixes as they undid all the good work done by Yuzvendra Chahal (3/36 in 4 overs). The manner in which Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43 off 16 balls) started with a deluge of sixes -- five -- including a couple of flicked maximums off Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson, it seemed RR would make a meal of the chase.

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Arshdeep was lucky that Sooryavanshi missed out on a sixth six when he mistimed a full-toss only for Shreyas Iyer to grab it with ease.

However, it was the wily Chahal who brought the Royals back in the game just when Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27 balls) looked like slowly taking the game away in company of Dhruv Jurel (20 off 16 balls).

However, Jurel committed a hara-kiri, offering an easy skier off a full-toss but it was the manner in which Jaiswal and skipper Riyan Parag (29 off 16 balls) were taken out deserved more than honourable mention.

Also Check: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 40

For both, the pace on the ball was considerably taken off and flighted outside the off-stump line without giving enough room to chance their arms. Both were holed out at long-off.

But then, Ferreira and Dubey had other ideas as Chahal's good work went down the drain. Earlier, Stoinis muscled his way to a 20-ball half-century despite a gallant effort from young leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja as Punjab Kings posted a competitive 222 for 4 after being put into bat.

While Punjab's top three -- Prabhsimran Singh (59 off 44 balls), Priyansh Arya (29 off 11 balls) and Cooper Connolly (30 off 14 balls) -- all looked dangerous, but none of them went on to play a big knock on a track that was hard and offered appreciable bounce.

It was Stoinis, who bludgeoned his way to an unbeaten 22-ball 62 with a half a dozen of sixes and four boundaries as Royals gave away as many as 55 runs in last three overs. Inexperienced Brijesh Sharma's (0/42 in 4 overs) pace-off ploy backfired with 24 coming off the final over of the innings.

Stoinis, who hasn't really been summoned this season, was all about brute power and Royals bowlers, including the dependable Jofra Archer (1/40), were guilty of bowling length balls inside his hitting arc.

However, credit should go to unheralded Yash Raj (2 for 41 in 4 overs), a 6 feet 4 inches tall leg-spinner for varying his pace, not being afraid to flight and alter the length as and when required and keeping things tight till the 16th over.

Just when Connolly was cutting loose with some delectable strokeplay, Yash Raj got the Australian against the run of play by flighting one outside the off-stump asking the batter to fetch it. The result was an easy catch for Donovan Ferreira at long-off.

Prabhsimran, despite scoring a half-century and hitting six boundaries and a six, wasn't very smooth with his timing. Yash Raj, whose average speed was in early 90s (kmph), slowed it down and enticed Prabhsimran to throw the kitchen sink without being anywhere close to the pitch of the delivery. The catch was cleanly collected by Riyan Parag.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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