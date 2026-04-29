PBKS Vs RR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 40 – Check Result

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and Dhruv Jurel interact between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and Dhruv Jurel interact between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma