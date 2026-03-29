Matka King Teaser, Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Vijay Varma-Starrer On OTT

Actor Vijay Varma has stepped into a gritty world with Matka King. Set in 1960s Mumbai, Varma will be seen in yet another bold and layered role. He will be seen as a cotton trader who craves identity, respect and legitimacy. He starts a new gambling game titled ‘Matka’, taking the city by storm and dominating a field previously owned by the rich and elite. The makers dropped the teaser on Sunday, taking us to the world of Matka King.