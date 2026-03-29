Matka King Teaser, Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Vijay Varma-Starrer On OTT

Matka King teaser out: Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra and Sai Tamhankar star in the gritty thriller. It will be out this April.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Matka King
Matka King teaser, release date out Photo: Amazon Prime Video
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vijay Varma-starrer Matka King has locked its release date for April 2026.

  • The teaser was unveiled today.

  • The show also stars Kritika Kamra and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

Actor Vijay Varma has stepped into a gritty world with Matka King. Set in 1960s Mumbai, Varma will be seen in yet another bold and layered role. He will be seen as a cotton trader who craves identity, respect and legitimacy. He starts a new gambling game titled ‘Matka’, taking the city by storm and dominating a field previously owned by the rich and elite. The makers dropped the teaser on Sunday, taking us to the world of Matka King.

Ahead of the teaser release, Varma shared some striking pics featuring a group of men with identical red, pot-like masks, and the actor sitting calmly in the middle. There were also cards with 'April 17' written on them, which is the release date of the highly anticipated show.

He captioned the images, “patte kholne ka waqt jald hi aane wala hai 🎉(sic).”

Matka King teaser out

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Vijay stands out in the teaser with his commanding presence, visible in every frame. The show explores the themes of identity, secrecy, and control.

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Matka King cast

Apart from Varma, the show also stars Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat and Gulshan Grover. Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishore Kadam and Cyrus Sahukar, among others, round out the cast.

It has been created and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule and co-created and written by Abhay Koranne and Manjule. Siddharth Roy Kapur, Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan and Ashwini Sidwani have backed the series.

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Matka King release date

It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 17, 2026.

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