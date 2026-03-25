Maa Ka Sum First Look, Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Mona Singh And Mihir Ahuja's Series

Summary of this article
Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja are playing on-screen mother and son in an upcoming series, titled Maa Ka Sum.
Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, the heartwarming series will premiere this April.
Written by Ravinder Randhawa and Sumrit Shahi, Maa Ka Sum also stars Angira Dhar and Ranveer Brar in key roles.
Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja have teamed up for an upcoming series, titled Maa Ka Sum. The makers on Wednesday (March 25) unveiled the series' first look and release date. Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and produced by Babita Ashiwal under the banner of Eunoia Films, the show will show a bond between a single mother and her 19-year-old son. Both share friendship and trust, supporting each other in every phase of their lives.
Maa Ka Sum release date
Maa Ka Sum will premiere on April 3 on Prime Video. The streamer shared the announcement with a poster, featuring Mona and Mihir, "what is the probability of finding love when you only trust numbers? 🤔#MaaKaSumOnPrime, New Series, April 3rd (sic)," read the caption.
The eight-episode series will premiere worldwide in Hindi with subtitles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
About Maa Ki Sum
Written by Ravinder Randhawa and Sumrit Shahi, Maa Ka Sum also stars Angira Dhar and chef and actor, Ranveer Brar.
Set against a backdrop of mathematics, Maa Ka Sum follows a teenager, Agastya (played by Mihir Ahuja), a bright math prodigy, who sees the world through graphs, numbers, and algorithms. He has a logical solution for every problem and the same applies when it comes to finding a partner for his mother Vinita (played by Mona Singh)
Agastya’s well-crafted plan takes a quirky turn when his logic clashes with real emotions and unexpected encounters. The series promises to be a heartwarming tale of the mother-son dynamic with humour and emotions.