Maa Ka Sum First Look, Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Mona Singh And Mihir Ahuja's Series

Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja have teamed up for an upcoming series, titled Maa Ka Sum. The makers on Wednesday (March 25) unveiled the series' first look and release date. Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and produced by Babita Ashiwal under the banner of Eunoia Films, the show will show a bond between a single mother and her 19-year-old son. Both share friendship and trust, supporting each other in every phase of their lives.