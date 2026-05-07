Bundesliga Matchday 33 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

Wolfsburg Saël Kumbedi, left, and Freiburg's Lucas Höler, centre, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Photo: dpa/Philipp von Ditfurth via AP

Wolfsburg Saël Kumbedi, left, and Freiburg's Lucas Höler, centre, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Photo: dpa/Philipp von Ditfurth via AP