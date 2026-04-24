Stuttgart 2-1 Freiburg, DFB-Pokal: Last-Gasp Backheel Goal Sends Defending Champs Into Final

In the German Cup final in Berlin on May 23, VfB Stuttgart will now aim to foil a Bayern Munich domestic double, which could become a treble if Vincent Kompany's team wins the Champions League too

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VfB Stuttgart Vs SC Freiburg match report DFB-Pokal 2025-26 semifinal german cup
Tiago Tomas celebrates scoring the winning goal during the German Cup semi-final between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg. Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Maximilian Eggestein put Freiburg ahead in 28th minute

  • Deniz Undav equalised for Stuttgart in 70th

  • Tiago Tomas found a winner for hosts in the 119th minute

Tiago Tomas' spectacular 119th-minute backheel goal sent Stuttgart back to the German Cup final with an extra-time 2-1 win over Freiburg to keep its title defense rolling Thursday.

ALSO READ: Stuttgart Vs Freiburg Highlights

In the final in Berlin on May 23, Stuttgart will now aim to foil a Bayern Munich domestic double, which could become a treble if Vincent Kompany's team wins the Champions League too.

The back-to-back cup finals for Stuttgart couldn't be more different, facing a record-breaking Bayern — which beat Stuttgart 4-2 last weekend — after beating one of the competition's biggest-ever underdogs, third-tier Arminia Bielefeld, in last year's final.

“It’s a really tough question. I think just be concentrated, try to make as few mistakes as possible,” Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav told Sky Sport when asked how his team can make an upset happen. “We believe in it. Anything can happen in Berlin. It’s one game.”

Freiburg's chances of an unusual double ended, but it's still a contender for the Europa League title after reaching the semifinals.

The game was heading for a penalty shootout when Tomas produced a moment of individual skill by twisting in the air between two defenders as a pass came in from Badredine Bouanani and using his heel to flick the ball past Freiburg's otherwise outstanding goalkeeper Florian Muller.

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Tomas celebrated shirtless, holding a corner flag aloft to the crowd, and shrugged off the inevitable yellow card. Freiburg pushed for another goal and even sent Müller into the attack at a corner but it wasn't enough.

“There’s not many words to describe what happened," Tomas said. “I think it’s one of those nights. It will stay for me in my lifetime in my memory.”

Earlier, Freiburg took the lead when Maximilian Eggestein flicked Matthias Ginter’s header past the goalkeeper at a corner in the 28th minute. Soon after having a goal ruled out for offside, Stuttgart pulled level in the 70th when Undav finished off a counterattack for his 24th club goal of the season.

Undav turned creator, setting up his teammates for a series of chances as Stuttgart took control but Müller's quick reactions kept his team in the contest, as Chris Führich had one shot saved just before the game went to extra time, and hit the post soon after. Freiburg was left aggrieved after Lucas Holer had a goal disallowed for bodychecking a defender.

Bayern reached the final for the first time since 2020 by beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on Wednesday.

The cup offers a Europa League place for the winner, but that will now almost certainly revert to being an extra spot in the league standings since Stuttgart is on track to qualify for next season's Champions League through the Bundesliga.

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