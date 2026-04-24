Stuttgart 2-1 Freiburg, DFB-Pokal: Tiago Tomas' Late Goal Puts Holders Into Second Straight Final
Tiago Tomas' brilliant 119th-minute backheel goal powered Stuttgart into their second consecutive DFB-Pokal final with an extra-time 2-1 win over Freiburg at the MHPArena on Friday (April 24, 2026). The match was heading for a penalty shootout when Tomas produced a moment of individual skill by twisting in the air between two defenders as a pass came in from Badredine Bouanani and using his heel to flick the ball past Freiburg's otherwise outstanding goalkeeper Florian Muller. In the German Cup final in Berlin on May 23, Stuttgart will now aim to foil a Bayern Munich domestic double, which could become a treble if Vincent Kompany's team wins the Champions League too.
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