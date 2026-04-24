Stuttgart 2-1 Freiburg, DFB-Pokal: Tiago Tomas' Late Goal Puts Holders Into Second Straight Final

Tiago Tomas' brilliant 119th-minute backheel goal powered Stuttgart into their second consecutive DFB-Pokal final with an extra-time 2-1 win over Freiburg at the MHPArena on Friday (April 24, 2026). The match was heading for a penalty shootout when Tomas produced a moment of individual skill by twisting in the air between two defenders as a pass came in from Badredine Bouanani and using his heel to flick the ball past Freiburg's otherwise outstanding goalkeeper Florian Muller. In the German Cup final in Berlin on May 23, Stuttgart will now aim to foil a Bayern Munich domestic double, which could become a treble if Vincent Kompany's team wins the Champions League too.

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Stuttgart vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal German Cup semifinal match-Stuttgart's Chema Andres
Stuttgart's Chema Andres, bottom, and and Tiago Tomas celebrate after a German Cup semifinal soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Stuttgart vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal German Cup semifinal match-Florian Mueller
Freiburg goalkeeper Florian Mueller looks back as the ball goes into the net for the winning goal by Stuttgart's Tiago Tomas during a German Cup semifinal soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Stuttgart vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal German Cup semifinal match-Tiago Tomas
Stuttgart's Tiago Tomas, center, scores the winning goal during a German Cup semifinal soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Stuttgart vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal German Cup semifinal match-Tiago Tomas
Stuttgart's Tiago Tomas, second from right, scored the winning goal during a German Cup semifinal soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Stuttgart vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal German Cup semifinal match-Tiago Tomas
Stuttgart's Tiago Tomas celebrates scoring the winning goal during a German Cup semifinal soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Stuttgart vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal German Cup semifinal match-Chris Fuehrich
Stuttgart's Chris Fuehrich reacts after missing a scoring chance during a German Cup semifinal soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Stuttgart vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal German Cup semifinal match-Chris Fuehrich
Stuttgart's Chris Fuehrich reacts after missing a scoring chance during a German Cup semifinal soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Stuttgart vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal German Cup semifinal match-Deniz Undav
Stuttgart's Deniz Undav scores a goal during a German Cup semifinal soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Stuttgart vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal German Cup semifinal match-Freiburg fans
Freiburg fans set off pyrotechnics during a German Cup semifinal soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Stuttgart vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal German Cup semifinal match-Maximilian Eggestein
Freiburg's Maximilian Eggestein, right, celebrates after scoring a goal during a German Cup semifinal soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Stuttgart vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal German Cup semifinal match-pyrotechnics
Stuttgart fans set off pyrotechnics before a German Cup semifinal soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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