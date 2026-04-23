Stuttgart Vs Freiburg Live Score, DFB-Pokal Semi-Final: Holders Welcome Breisgau-Brasilianer In German Cup Showdown

Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman, left, and Chris Fuehrich celebrate after scoring during a Bundesliga match against Bayern in Munich, Germany. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Stuttgart Vs Freiburg Live, DFB-Pokal Semi-Final: Welcome to our live coverage of the DFB-Pokal 2025-26 semi-final between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany on Friday (April 24, 2026). The German Cup defending champions play hosts to Die Breisgau-Brasilianer for a place in the final, where Bayern Munich await. Stuttgart have been inconsistent in their recent outings, while Freiburg are the in-form side and looking to go all the way. Track the live football score and updates from the German football match.

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