Stuttgart Vs Freiburg Live Score, DFB-Pokal Semi-Final: Holders Welcome Breisgau-Brasilianer In German Cup Showdown

Stuttgart Vs Freiburg Live Updates, DFB-Pokal Semi-Final: Bayern Munich await in the final after defeating Bayer Leverkusen in the prior semi-final. Catch all the action from the German Cup last-four encounter

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Bhuvan Gupta
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VfB Stuttgart Vs SC Freiburg Live Score DFB-Pokal 2025-26 semifinal german cup updates highlights
Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman, left, and Chris Fuehrich celebrate after scoring during a Bundesliga match against Bayern in Munich, Germany. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Stuttgart Vs Freiburg Live, DFB-Pokal Semi-Final: Welcome to our live coverage of the DFB-Pokal 2025-26 semi-final between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany on Friday (April 24, 2026). The German Cup defending champions play hosts to Die Breisgau-Brasilianer for a place in the final, where Bayern Munich await. Stuttgart have been inconsistent in their recent outings, while Freiburg are the in-form side and looking to go all the way. Track the live football score and updates from the German football match.
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Stuttgart Vs Freiburg Live Score, DFB-Pokal Semi-Final: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the German Cup semi-final between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg. Watch this space for live updates.

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