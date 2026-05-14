Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 34 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 34 Preview: Bayern Munich has already secured their 34th Bundesliga title with four games to spare. While the title is decided, the final matchday remains critical for the European qualification spots and the relegation battle as teams fight for their top-flight survival

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 34 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List
Bayern Munich footballers greeting their fans after a Bundesliga 2025-26 match. Photo: FCBayernEN/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Having clinched their 34th title early, Bayern Munich will officially lift the trophy following their final match on May 16

  • Champions League qualification comes down to the wire as Stuttgart and Hoffenheim enter the final day tied on 61 points

  • A three-way tie at the bottom sees Wolfsburg, Heidenheim, and St. Pauli fighting for safety

Two dramatic three-way showdowns will dominate the last day of the Bundesliga season Saturday as Stuttgart leads a race for Champions League qualification and former champion Wolfsburg fights to avoid an historic relegation.

The top three spots are already clear after Bayern Munich sealed the title last month, while Borussia Dortmund is runner-up yet again and Leipzig is third.

Key Matchups

Stuttgart has the fourth Champions League spot for now. Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen want it.

Stuttgart’s final game is a tough one at Eintracht Frankfurt. A win there would almost certainly guarantee fourth spot. If Stuttgart drops points, Hoffenheim can snatch fourth with a better result at Borussia Moenchengladbach and return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017-18.

Leverkusen needs to beat Hamburger SV and hope Stuttgart and Hoffenheim lose.

Champion of the Bundesliga in 2008-09, Wolfsburg hasn’t been outside the top flight since 1997. It’s one of the bottom three teams, all level on points, chasing one shot at survival.

Related Content
Wolfsburg Saël Kumbedi, left, and Freiburg's Lucas Höler, centre, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, Sunday, May 3, 2026. - | Photo: dpa/Philipp von Ditfurth via AP
Bundesliga Matchday 33 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know
Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, and Harry Kane react during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and 1. FC Heidenheim in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 2, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Harry Langer
Bayern Vs PSG Preview, UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Free-Scoring Sides Chase Final Spot In Budapest
Bayern's Harry Kane hugs his kids after his team clinched the German league title after a Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, Germany. - | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern Munich Vs VFB Stuttgart, Bundesliga 2025-26: Bavarians Lift German Top-Flight Title With 4-2 Win
Germany's Deniz Undav celebrates after scoring a goal during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Ghana, in Stuttgart, Germany, Monday, March 30, 2026. - | Photo: dpa/Tom Weller via AP
Bundesliga Matchday 28 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know
Related Content

The teams in 17th and 18th — St. Pauli and Heidenheim — are relegated automatically. The side in 16th, Wolfsburg for now, goes into a promotion-relegation playoff against a second-division team.

Wolfsburg visits St. Pauli on Saturday and a loss for either means relegation. Heidenheim could yet leapfrog both with a win at home to Mainz.

The second division heads into its final day Sunday with promotion at stake. Schalke is already returning to the Bundesliga as champion but Elversberg, Hannover and Paderborn are level on points chasing the second spot.

Elversberg, from a tiny town near the French border, has a goal-difference advantage and a win over relegated Preussen Muenster should do it.

Players To Watch

If Stuttgart can make it to the Champions League, it’ll be thanks to Deniz Undav, whose 19 goals are second only to Harry Kane in the Bundesliga this season.

Hoffenheim’s Champions League push has depended on Andrej Kramaric, who’s played more than 300 games for the club, combining with young forward Fisnik Asllani.

England captain Kane’s shot at Robert Lewandowski’s single-season Bundesliga scoring record may have gone after Bayern opted to focus on keeping him fit for the Champions League, but he can still sign off in style.

Kane has 33 goals for Bayern in the Bundesliga and 55 in all competitions ahead of hosting Cologne on Saturday.

Out Of Action

Bayern’s Canadian left back Alphonso Davies has a hamstring injury less than a month from the World Cup. His clubmate Serge Gnabry has ruled himself out of playing at the tournament for Germany after a thigh muscle tear.

Off The Field

It’s the last game in charge for coach Marie-Louise Eta, the first woman to become a head coach in any of Europe’s five biggest men’s leagues when she took interim charge of Union Berlin, where she got her first win last week.

Hosting Augsburg on Saturday is the last game in Eta’s five-game spell in charge. She takes over Union’s women’s team next season.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories