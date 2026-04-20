Bayern Munich Vs VFB Stuttgart, Bundesliga 2025-26: Bavarians Lift German Top-Flight Title With 4-2 Win

Bayern Munich secured their 35th Bundesliga title on Sunday with a commanding 4-2 victory over VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena. The win puts the Bavarians 15 points clear at the top, making them unassailable with four games remaining in the season. Stuttgart briefly threatened to spoil the party when Chris Führich opened the scoring in the 21st minute. However, Bayern responded with a clinical six-minute blitz before half-time, featuring goals from Raphaël Guerreiro, Nicolas Jackson, and Alphonso Davies. Harry Kane came off the bench to seal the win in the 52nd minute, while a late consolation from Chema Andrés wasn't enough to stop the title celebrations in Munich.

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Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Bundesliga soccer-Bayern's Harry Kane
Bayern's Harry Kane hugs his kids after his team clinched the German league title after a Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Bayern vs Stuttgart- Bayern players celebrate after their team clinched the German league title
Bayern players celebrate after their team clinched the German league title after a Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Bundesliga soccer-Bayerns Leon Goretzka
Bayern's Leon Goretzka, holds a cockatoo trophy as he celebrates after winning the German championship at the end of the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Bundesliga soccer-Bayerns coach Vincent Kompany
Bayern's coach Vincent Kompany celebrates after winning the German championship at the end of the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Bundesliga soccer-Bayerns Harry Kane
Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a goal during a Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Bundesliga soccer-Stuttgarts Angelo Stiller
Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller holds Bayern's Leon Goretzka during a Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Bundesliga soccer-Bayerns Michael Olise
Bayern's Michael Olise, left, and Stuttgart's Ramon Hendriks fight for the ball during a Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Bundesliga soccer-Bayerns Joshua Kimmich
Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, and Alphonso Davies celebrate after scoring during a Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, German. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Bundesliga soccer-Stuttgarts Jamie Leweling
Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling, left, and Bayern's Josip Stanisic fight for the ball during a Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Bundesliga soccer-Bayerns Leon Goretzka
Bayern's Leon Goretzka and Nicolas Jackson celebrate after scoring during a Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Bundesliga soccer- Josha Vagnoman
Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman, left, and Chris Fuehrich celebrate after scoring during a Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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