Bayern Munich Vs VFB Stuttgart, Bundesliga 2025-26: Bavarians Lift German Top-Flight Title With 4-2 Win
Bayern Munich secured their 35th Bundesliga title on Sunday with a commanding 4-2 victory over VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena. The win puts the Bavarians 15 points clear at the top, making them unassailable with four games remaining in the season. Stuttgart briefly threatened to spoil the party when Chris Führich opened the scoring in the 21st minute. However, Bayern responded with a clinical six-minute blitz before half-time, featuring goals from Raphaël Guerreiro, Nicolas Jackson, and Alphonso Davies. Harry Kane came off the bench to seal the win in the 52nd minute, while a late consolation from Chema Andrés wasn't enough to stop the title celebrations in Munich.
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