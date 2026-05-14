EPL 2025-26 Points Table: Who Will Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play After Man City Beat Crystal Palace

Manchester City’s victory keeps them just two points behind Arsenal with two to play games. City's 3-0 win gives them a superior goal difference as compared to the Gunners

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English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Man City beat Palace 3-0 to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the EPL title race

  • The Gunners are still in the driving seat, given their 'easy' run of fixtures

  • City are involved in FA Cup action this weekend against Chelsea

It seems the Premier League title could go down to the final day unless Burnley do something spectacular against Arsenal at the Emirates next week. Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush and Savinho scored for Pep Guardiola's side as Man City ran away 3-0 winners against Crystal Palace, helping them close the gap to two points of league leaders Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s team take on already-relegated Burnley on Monday and a victory would leave City needing to beat Bournemouth 24 hours later to take the title race into the final day of the season.

The Gunners and City have now played equal number of games (36) and have more points than their Manchester rivals (79). Guardiola's side 3-0 win over the Eagles meant that they have also improved their goal-difference (43) as compared to Arsenal's (42).

City won't be involved in the Premier League action this weekend as they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley stadium. No wonder Guardiola decided to rotate his squad for the big game as he rested his premier stars such as Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku from the starting lineup.

EPL 2025-26 Points Table

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PositionClubPIWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal36247568264279
2Manchester City36238575324377
3Manchester United361811763481565
4Liverpool361781160481259
5Aston Villa36178115046459
6Bournemouth36131675652455
7Brighton & Hove Albion3614111152421053
8Brentford36149135249351
9Chelsea361310135549649
10Everton361310134646049
11Fulham36146164450-648
12Sunderland361212123746-948
13Newcastle United36137165052-246
14Leeds United361014124853-544
15Crystal Palace361111143847-944
16Nottingham Forest361110154547-243
17Tottenham Hotspur36911164655-938
18West Ham United3699184262-2036
19Burnley3649233773-3621
20Wolverhampton Wanderers3639242566-4118

What's Next For Arsenal and Man City In The League?

City’s next Premier League game comes against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday. If the Gunners beat the Clarets, that leaves City needing a win against the Cherries to keep the title race alive. Anything else would see Mikel Arteta's side crowned as champions without even kicking the ball ahead of the final day.

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