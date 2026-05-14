EPL 2025-26 Points Table: Who Will Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play After Man City Beat Crystal Palace

Summary of this article
Man City beat Palace 3-0 to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the EPL title race
The Gunners are still in the driving seat, given their 'easy' run of fixtures
City are involved in FA Cup action this weekend against Chelsea
It seems the Premier League title could go down to the final day unless Burnley do something spectacular against Arsenal at the Emirates next week. Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush and Savinho scored for Pep Guardiola's side as Man City ran away 3-0 winners against Crystal Palace, helping them close the gap to two points of league leaders Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta’s team take on already-relegated Burnley on Monday and a victory would leave City needing to beat Bournemouth 24 hours later to take the title race into the final day of the season.
The Gunners and City have now played equal number of games (36) and have more points than their Manchester rivals (79). Guardiola's side 3-0 win over the Eagles meant that they have also improved their goal-difference (43) as compared to Arsenal's (42).
City won't be involved in the Premier League action this weekend as they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley stadium. No wonder Guardiola decided to rotate his squad for the big game as he rested his premier stars such as Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku from the starting lineup.
EPL 2025-26 Points Table
|Position
|Club
|PI
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|36
|24
|7
|5
|68
|26
|42
|79
|2
|Manchester City
|36
|23
|8
|5
|75
|32
|43
|77
|3
|Manchester United
|36
|18
|11
|7
|63
|48
|15
|65
|4
|Liverpool
|36
|17
|8
|11
|60
|48
|12
|59
|5
|Aston Villa
|36
|17
|8
|11
|50
|46
|4
|59
|6
|Bournemouth
|36
|13
|16
|7
|56
|52
|4
|55
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|36
|14
|11
|11
|52
|42
|10
|53
|8
|Brentford
|36
|14
|9
|13
|52
|49
|3
|51
|9
|Chelsea
|36
|13
|10
|13
|55
|49
|6
|49
|10
|Everton
|36
|13
|10
|13
|46
|46
|0
|49
|11
|Fulham
|36
|14
|6
|16
|44
|50
|-6
|48
|12
|Sunderland
|36
|12
|12
|12
|37
|46
|-9
|48
|13
|Newcastle United
|36
|13
|7
|16
|50
|52
|-2
|46
|14
|Leeds United
|36
|10
|14
|12
|48
|53
|-5
|44
|15
|Crystal Palace
|36
|11
|11
|14
|38
|47
|-9
|44
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|11
|10
|15
|45
|47
|-2
|43
|17
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|9
|11
|16
|46
|55
|-9
|38
|18
|West Ham United
|36
|9
|9
|18
|42
|62
|-20
|36
|19
|Burnley
|36
|4
|9
|23
|37
|73
|-36
|21
|20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|36
|3
|9
|24
|25
|66
|-41
|18
What's Next For Arsenal and Man City In The League?
City’s next Premier League game comes against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday. If the Gunners beat the Clarets, that leaves City needing a win against the Cherries to keep the title race alive. Anything else would see Mikel Arteta's side crowned as champions without even kicking the ball ahead of the final day.