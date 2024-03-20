Indigenous Leader Carmelina Yule Pavi's Killing Sparks Anger In Colombia | In Pics

Members of the Indigenous Guard drive past a vehicle they burned after an attack by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), in Toribio, Colombia.
Members of the Indigenous Guard gather during the wake for Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi, who was killed by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), in Toribio, Colombia. Following her death, Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspended a ceasefire with the EMC, one of the handful of armed factions with which he hopes to negotiate peace accords.
A woman lights candles during the wake of Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi, who was killed by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), in Toribio, Colombia.
Mourners attend the wake of Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi, who was killed by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), in Toribio, Colombia.
Mourners gather around the coffin of Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi, who was killed by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), during a wake in Toribio, Colombia.
A girl awaits the procession of the coffin carrying the remains of Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi, who was killed by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), in Toribio, Colombia.
Mourners pay their last respects to Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi, who was killed by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), during her wake in Toribio, Colombia.
A bus drives through Toribio, Colombia. Rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC) killed Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi when she and other members of the Nasa community tried to stop them from kidnapping a boy in the rural area of Toribio on May 16.