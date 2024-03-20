International

Indigenous Leader Carmelina Yule Pavi's Killing Sparks Anger In Colombia | In Pics

The assassination of Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC) has sent shockwaves through Colombia, sparking outrage among her community and beyond. Mourners gathered in Toribio to pay their respects to Yule Pavi amid the ongoing struggle for peace and security in regions marked by armed conflict.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
       
Colombia Violence | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Members of the Indigenous Guard drive past a vehicle they burned after an attack by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), in Toribio, Colombia.

1/7
Colombia%20Violence
Colombia Violence | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Members of the Indigenous Guard gather during the wake for Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi, who was killed by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), in Toribio, Colombia. Following her death, Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspended a ceasefire with the EMC, one of the handful of armed factions with which he hopes to negotiate peace accords.

Advertisement
2/7
Colombia%20Violence
Colombia Violence | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman lights candles during the wake of Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi, who was killed by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), in Toribio, Colombia.

Advertisement
3/7
Colombia%20Violence
Colombia Violence | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mourners attend the wake of Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi, who was killed by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), in Toribio, Colombia.

4/7
Colombia%20Violence
Colombia Violence | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mourners gather around the coffin of Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi, who was killed by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), during a wake in Toribio, Colombia.

Advertisement
5/7
Colombia%20Violence
Colombia Violence | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A girl awaits the procession of the coffin carrying the remains of Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi, who was killed by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), in Toribio, Colombia.

Advertisement
6/7
Colombia%20Violence
Colombia Violence | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mourners pay their last respects to Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi, who was killed by rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), during her wake in Toribio, Colombia.

Advertisement
7/7
Colombia%20Violence
Colombia Violence | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A bus drives through Toribio, Colombia. Rebels of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC) killed Indigenous leader Carmelina Yule Pavi when she and other members of the Nasa community tried to stop them from kidnapping a boy in the rural area of Toribio on May 16.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement