Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head

Summary of this article
Chelsea welcome Manchester United at the Stamford Bridge for EPL matchday 33
Both the teams lost their previous matches by 2-1 (Man Utd Vs Leeds) and 3-0 (Chelsea Vs Man City)
Full preview, live streaming details and head-to-head stats available
Stamford Bridge is all set for a much-anticipated Saturday night showdown between hosts Chelsea and Manchester United on matchday 33 of the 2025-26 English Premier League.
It is a very important game for the race to finish within the UEFA Champions League spots, which of those will be available to the top 5 clubs in the EPL table after the final matchday on Sunday, May 24.
Both the English giants enter this game reeling from heartbreaking results. The Blues are desperate to put an end to their 3-match losing streak following a crushing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend.
Visitors Manchester United will look to recover from a shock 2-1 loss against bitter rivals Leeds United, who won at Old Trafford after 4 decades.
Michael Carrick’s Red Devils sit 3rd in the table with 55 points but they are currently facing a defensive crisis with Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire both suspended, potentially forcing a makeshift pairing of Leny Yoro and teenager Ayden Heaven.
Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea currently, sitting 6th, trail the top 5 by just 4 points. A 4th consecutive defeat would match a dismal club record last seen in 2023.
Manchester United had won the reverse fixture last September by 2-1 and they will be hoping for a similar performance and beat the Red side of Manchester after failing to beat the Blue side last week.
Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: Head-To-Head Stats
Matches played: 198
Chelsea wins: 56
Manchester United wins: 81
Drawn: 61
(across all competitions)
Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: When, Where To Watch?
Chelsea Vs Manchester United can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.