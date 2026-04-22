Brighton 3-0 Chelsea, EPL: Blues' Torrid Run Continues With Another Defeat
Chelsea’s season slumped deeper into crisis after a 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Tuesday left its hopes of Champions League qualification hanging by a thread. The result leaves Chelsea seventh in the Premier League and seven points adrift of fifth place Liverpool having played a game more. The top five qualify for the Champions League, but with just four more rounds of the season to go, Chelsea is on the verge of being cut adrift. Goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck at the AMEX Stadium did not reflect Brighton’s dominance on the night. Victory saw it leapfrog Chelsea and move up to sixth in the standings and boosted its own pursuit of European soccer next season.
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